Erik ten Hag has praised his side’s desire that saw them gain three crucial points against Brentford in the race for the top four.

ten Hag and United entered the match in 4th place, level on 50 points with Newcastle United, so they knew a win was necessary against the Bees if they wanted to keep pace with Eddie Howe’s side and they passed the test with flying colours.

Marcus Rashford’s 27th-minute strike from close range proved to be the only goal as United keep pace with Newcastle, remaining only behind them on goal difference, but ten Hag was happy with the way his team played against Thomas Frank’s side.

“We played very good football, especially in the first half, the second half was more of a battle,” the Dutchman said to BBC MOTD.

“It is not easy against this very good Brentford team to play well. There was passion and desire and we got it over the line. The first goal is so important and then the game gets easier so you need that first goal.”

On Rashford’s goal – the forward’s 14th in the league – ten Hag praised the 25-year old and called for him to continue in the same vein going forward.

“Great finish. Once again he is on top and in very good form so hopefully he can keep doing it until the end of the season. Keep that focus and those energy levels and then he will score.”

United’s next game sees them face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday as the Red Devils go in search of their 3rd successive win against the Toffees in all competitions.