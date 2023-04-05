Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United & PSG interest in Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are admirers of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The South Korea international is enjoying an outstanding season in Serie A, and it looks like there could be a fierce battle for his signature in the summer as a host of top clubs show an interest in him.

Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside about Liverpool and Tottenham being keen on Kim in yesterday’s exclusive column, and Romano has also mentioned Man Utd and PSG as potential suitors.

The 26-year-old certainly looks like he has what it takes to go to the very top, and he could perhaps be an ideal long-term replacement for the out-of-form Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

United already have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, so a new signing in defence might not be as much of an urgent priority for them, but one imagines Kim could surely have a positive impact at Old Trafford as well.

PSG are strong in defence and also have Milan Skriniar on his way to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer this summer, so it remains to be seen if they’ll make Kim a priority, even if it’s understandable that almost every top club would love to have him on their books.

“I’ve already said in February and also recently that Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow Kim,” Romano said.

“But at the moment it’s not time for bids or anything as Kim is 100% focused on Serie A and Champions League with Napoli and doesn’t want any distraction.

“PSG also appreciate Kim but also in this case, nothing is advanced yet.”