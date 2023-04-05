Exclusive: Tottenham rival Liverpool & Man United for world class CB transfer

Tottenham are one of the clubs in contention for the potential transfer of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The South Korea international has firmly established himself as one of the finest defensive players in Europe’s big five leagues this season, and it makes sense that there now looks to be plenty of interest in him ahead of this summer.

Kim would be a dream signing for Spurs to help them rebuild after this difficult season, and in truth it could be difficult for them to realistically be leading contenders for the 26-year-old if they miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Still, Jacobs mentioned Tottenham as one of the names to watch in the race for Kim, who has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain by Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

On Kim’s future, Jacobs said: “My understanding is that Tottenham and Liverpool are ones to watch. Remember, Kim is 26 so won’t want to move to any top European club as only a squad player.”

Jacobs also discussed Kim’s likely asking price and Napoli’s stance on the player: “Clubs looking at centre-backs this summer will inevitably be scouting Kim Min-jae. The South Korean defender has been sensational for Napoli. He has dismissed links with a Premier League move, but the interest in him is genuine. Several top clubs have been scouting him.

“There is a release clause of £42m, which in the current market is pretty decent value. Napoli’s lawyer Mattia Grassani has confirmed it will be active this summer for just 15 days at the start of the window.

“Napoli are a bit concerned that’s quite a low number, given the player’s form, so may look to offer improved terms. Kim only joined from Fenerbahce this season but has more than earned improved terms.”