Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the latest in Leicester City’s search for a new manager.

The Foxes have just sacked Brendan Rodgers after some poor results and performances, and some big names are now being linked with the vacancy at the King Power Stadium.

According to Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing, Leicester have added Ralph Hasenhuttl, Jesse Marsch and Oscar Garcia to their list of targets, having previously also considered Rafael Benitez.

Leicester have also been linked with Graham Potter, but it seems he’s keen to take a break from football following his sacking by Chelsea earlier this week.

Leicester would surely do well to bring in Hasenhuttl or Marsch, who have shown promise in their careers so far, despite difficult recent spells in the Premier League.

