Video: Liverpool duo spotted having heated row during Chelsea clash

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Alisson were spotted having a strong disagreement about something during yesterday’s 0-0 draw away to Chelsea in the Premier League.

It wasn’t a classic between the Reds and the Blues at Stamford Bridge, with neither side in good form going into the game, and both perhaps relieved to come away with a point.

Still, there was one flash point as Henderson and Alisson clearly weren’t happy with each other about one poor moment of communication at the back…

Thoughts on this moment, Reds? pic.twitter.com/M6T6tBc8G2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 5, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool have set high standards for themselves in recent years and it’s clear the desire is still there, even if it’s not being reflected in results at the moment.