Jurgen Klopp urged to leave Liverpool as ex-Red fires dismal transfer warning

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to leave the club by outspoken former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

The former Germany international, who also represented Manchester City and Newcastle in his time in the Premier League, has made it clear he thinks things won’t improve for Liverpool next season, with Klopp unlikely to get the backing he needs from these owners.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool and they surely need to make major changes to the squad this summer, with upgrades needed in almost every part of their squad as key players like Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah arguably all look past their best, while the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino will be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Hamann just can’t see the LFC board giving Klopp the help he needs, and suggested it would be the best for all involved if the former Borussia Dortmund boss left his position.

“I’m afraid that if Klopp decides to stay on, it won’t be any better next year because the owners at Liverpool never spend the money like other clubs,” Ruhr Nachrichten quote him as saying on Sky Germany’s Sky 90 talk show, as translated by Sport Witness.

“He wouldn’t have deserved that and this wonderful marriage between Liverpool and Klopp wouldn’t have deserved that.

“That’s why the best thing for both sides would be to make a cut in the summer. Listening to Klopp, he wants to do it, he thinks he can do it – but I have big doubts.”