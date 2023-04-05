Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield options during the summer transfer window and they have identified the 28-year-old Argentine midfielder as a potential target.

De Paul was a key player for Argentina as they won the World Cup in December and Liverpool are willing to pay around €40 million (£35m) to secure his services.

Atletico Madrid paid the same amount for the South American midfielder when they signed him from Udinese and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish club are willing to recover their investment in the player and let him leave at the end of the season.

De Paul has not been a key player for Diego Simeone and he is likely to be tempted to move on if the Premier League side comes forward with a concrete proposal.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for him and Liverpool could benefit from having an experienced player like him in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old Argentine international is a hard-working midfielder who could prove to be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play. Furthermore, the Atletico Madrid midfielder will help keep the Liverpool midfield compact with his defensive contribution.

The reported €40 million price could prove to be a bargain for a player of his quality in today’s market and Liverpool should look to get the deal done in the coming months.