Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed that he came very close to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2018 but opted to stay in England.

Elliott was playing for Fulham at the time, when he became the youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League at the age of 15 and he has come out to admit that he chose to sign for Liverpool over Real.

Yeah, I did [have a chance of signing for Real Madrid]. It was a number of things to be honest and I was close to going to Madrid, but as soon as Liverpool came in that was it, my heart was set on it because of being a Liverpool fan,” Elliott told the We Are Liverpool podcast.

“All of the family, it was my dad’s dream to play for Liverpool but he didn’t quite make it. My brother as well, he’s the biggest Liverpool fan I’ve seen. He knows things even I don’t know and I’m the one that plays for the team.”

Elliott has gone on to make 61 appearances for Liverpool, turning 20 years old just yesterday so the future is looking bright for him as he looks to cement his place as a first-team player at Anfield.