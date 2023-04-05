Man United will try land £105m star if they can’t sign Harry Kane this summer

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is in the market for a top striker this summer and top of that list is Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There is speculation around the England international’s future heading into the summer as Spurs are in a mess at present and have gone another year without a trophy.

A move to Man United seems like the logical next step for Kane if he wants to win trophies but it is possible that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will make a move difficult for the Red Devils, therefore, the Manchester club have an alternative lined up.

According to Football Insider, United are plotting a summer deal for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos if they fail in their pursuit of Kane, who has a reported £105m release clause in his contract, which is set to expire in June 2026.

According to the report, Benfica would accept a bid of around £70m for Ramos, who has grabbed the attention of world football this season. The Portugal international scored a hat-trick at the World Cup and has bagged 25 goals and assisted a further 10 across 37 appearances at club level.

There are other options for Man United should they fail to land either, with names such as Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani also linked to Old Trafford as Ten Hag looks to end his striker problem this summer.