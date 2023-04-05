Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Napoli since joining the club and he has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Europe. It is no surprise that the top Premier League clubs are now keen on signing the player.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the player. The three English clubs have reportedly expressed their desire to activate the South Korean international’s release clause in the summer.

The defender can be signed for a fee of around £39 million (€45m) for a limited period of time. The reported price could prove to be a bargain for a player of his quality, in today’s market.

Meanwhile, Napoli are trying their best to eliminate the clause from the defender’s contract by convincing him to sign a new deal with them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Min-jae has helped Napoli climb to the top of the Serie A standings and the Italian giants are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well. It is understandable why Napoli do not want to lose him anytime soon.

That said, the opportunity to play for a top Premier League club can be hard to turn down. Also, the English clubs have more resources and Min-jae is likely to earn a lot more.

Manchester United could lose players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer and they must look to bring in a quality centre back to replace them. The Napoli star seems like the perfect addition alongside Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. He is in the peak of his career and Min-jae has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in England.

On the other hand, the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been mediocre for Liverpool and the Napoli star would be a major upgrade. Jurgen Klopp needs a defensive stalwart like him at the back if he wants to compete for the major trophies once again.