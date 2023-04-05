Manchester United tipped to win transfer race for €15m-rated wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly being tipped to seal the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Maurits Kjaergaard.

The 19-year-old is the latest highly rated young talent to emerge from one of the Red Bull clubs, and it seems Man Utd have long been admirers of his.

The Red Devils are now being mentioned as likely to be Kjaergaard’s next club in a move that would cost €15million, according to Salzburger Nachrichten, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

United could do with strengthening in midfield this summer after a frustrating and inconsistent first season under Erik ten Hag, whose side may not even finish in the top four.

Kjaergaard has been a first-team regular for Salzburg for the last two seasons and is showing great potential, though it remains to be seen if he’s quite ready to make the step up to a club like United, not to mention a more competitive league like the Premier League.

One imagines the teenager would be one for the future, rather than to go straight into Ten Hag’s side, but he could also be good enough to have a squad role and to be eased in slowly.