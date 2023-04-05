Newcastle determined to sign South American with 12 goal contributions this season

Watford attacker Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s development and Newcastle United are determined to try and sign him at the end of the season.

The Brazilian is highly rated at the Championship club and he has been a key player for them this season. The 21-year-old has 9 goals and 3 assists to his name across all competitions.

The talented young forward can operate as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle if they managed to sign him.

The Magpies could certainly use another quality goalscorer and Pedro would be a superb long-term acquisition. Newcastle have drawn 11 league games this season and they need to add more goals to their side so that they can turn these draws into wins.

Pedro has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League striker and a manager like Eddie Howe could help him develop and fulfill his potential.

Newcastle are currently third in the league table and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies have the resources to compete with any club in world football and they are an attractive destination for most players now.

Pedro will certainly fancy his chances of doing well at the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can agree on a fee with Watford at the end of the season.

Apparently, clubs from Italy are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

