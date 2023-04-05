RB Salzburg have named their price for Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic with Liverpool expected to chase his signature this summer.

Sucic has impressed for Salzburg since arriving from fellow Austrian side Liefering in 2020, making 90 appearances for the Austrian giants and the performances of the 20-year old have led to plenty of teams registering their interest in him.

Liverpool are one of these teams and Sucic touched on those links in March, saying: “I read some of those stories and that’s all I can tell you about that topic. Of course, I’m glad that I’m mentioned in that context. But my feet are firmly on the ground.” (quotes via HITC).

Now Salzburger Nachrichten (via HITC) are reporting that Salzburg have set a £17million asking price for the midfielder.

With Liverpool needing a major midfield rebuild in the summer, Sucic could be a superb low-price option if the Reds fail to obtain some of their other targets.

Dubbed “the next Modric”, that low pricetag will no doubt attract the interest of more clubs this summer, so Liverpool will need to have their wits about them if they want to bring Sucic to Anfield this summer.