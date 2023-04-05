Italian football legend suddenly passes away, aged 77

Former Juventus and Inter Milan player Sergio Gori has sadly died at the age of 77.

The former Italy international was much loved in his country after a fine career in Serie A with a number of its biggest clubs.

Gori had two spells with Inter and also played for Juve, while he’s perhaps best known for the six years he spent with Cagliari, where he won Serie A in 1970.

He also won three caps for Italy and was in their 1970 World Cup squad, though he has now sadly passed away after two weeks battling illness in hospital in his home town of Milan.

Cagliari paid tribute on Twitter by saying: “Today we mourn one of our Heroes, capable of making our Earth great. Forever grateful, hello Bobo.”

Verona joined the tributes by saying: “Hellas Verona FC expresses deep condolences for the death of Sergio #Gori, yellow and blue footballer in the 1977-78 year, rallying around his family in this moment of grief.”