The incredible stat that will give Newcastle hope of Champions League qualification

With 10 games left to play in the 2022/23 Premier League season, Newcastle United are still in with a chance of Champions League qualification, and if their defence can carry on the way they have for much of the campaign so far, there’s every chance their European dream will come true.

According to the official Premier League website, the Magpies are now three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and with a game in hand.

Their European destiny is very much in their own hands, and although there are still a whopping 30 points to play for, it’s the teams that are in form that are the ones to keep your eyes on.

Eddie Howe’s swashbucklers certainly fall into that bracket, and a 5-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night keeps them ticking along nicely.

The victory also highlighted an incredible defensive stat which Newcastle’s supporters will love.

1 – Newcastle have only lost one of the 23 Premier League games in which Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier have all started together (W13 D9). Lads. pic.twitter.com/IV9VPkZ4ie — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2023

According to Opta Joe, when the Magpies defence consists of big Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, the team invariably doesn’t lose, with just a single loss in the 23 games that the quartet have played together.

All successful football teams are built on a solid defence, and coming into the business end of the season, as long as there are no injuries to key players, Howe and his expensively assembled squad – €185.35m according to transfermarkt – can look forward to a brilliant end to the season.