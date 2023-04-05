Two Liverpool and one Tottenham star on Barcelona’s transfer list for key position

Barcelona are reportedly in the market for a left-winger this summer and the Catalan club are targeting some Premier League assets.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona want to address the position with a world-class star that can contribute with goals and they have identified Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

Ousmane Dembele and Gavi have often played in the position this season but that is not where the pair are best. Diaz would be the best of the three for the Catalan club to sign given the Colombian’s age and the fact that he speaks Spanish.

If Barcelona were to sign Salah he would need to play on the right and therefore, the problem with Dembele and Gavi remains.

The big question regarding these links is how can Barcelona afford one of the three stars as the Catalan club still has major financial issues.

The Spanish giants are reportedly working on a way to bring Lionel Messi back to the club and although the move would be free, the World Cup winner has big wages.

There are lots of things that would need to happen before Barcelona could move for one of the Premier League stars, therefore, it is hard to see a move for any of them materialising.