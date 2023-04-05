UEFA to face 900 separate claims from Liverpool fans for Champions League fiasco

It was a Champions League final which, even before it began, had been awful for Liverpool supporters.

The Reds had surely dared to believe that they could exact some revenge over Real Madrid after their 3-1 final loss in Kiev, but once again, this time in Paris, it was Los Blancos who emerged victorious.

On the night, however, the result hardly mattered to many supporters who had seemingly had terrible trouble even trying to access the stadium in Paris.

Things have moved on from just talking about how bad it was to lawyers for some 900 supporters filing lawsuits against UEFA, per Sky Sports.

Such an action is believed to be unprecedented but such is the strength of feeling on the red half of Merseyside, that this collective action was always going to happen.

Leigh Day, a law firm, have registered the action, which is reported to be for UEFA having ‘primary responsibility’ for what could’ve been a ‘mass fatality catastrophe.’

For a club like Liverpool that have already had to deal with the tragedies at Hillsborough and Heysel, the consequences in Paris are unimaginable, and only by the grace of God were things not more serious.

As with Hillsborough, it’s believed that the supporters were initially blamed for the chaos that ensued, though an independent report rectified that, something that the official Liverpool website welcomed.