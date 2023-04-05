Video: David Moyes’ ridiculous statement about West Ham’s owners after 5-1 Newcastle stuffing

Wednesday night saw West Ham United humbled at the London Stadium as Champions League chasing Newcastle United thrashed them 5-1, however, David Moyes still made an incredible and quite ridiculous claim after the final whistle.

The Hammers are in a relegation dog fight now and they have some really tough games coming up, so three points against the Magpies would’ve been highly prized.

After going two goals down in the opening 13 minutes that was never likely to happen, but during his post-match interview, Moyes claimed he still has “no doubt” that the West Ham owners are still right behind him.