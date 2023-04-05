Video: Karim Benzema’s hat-trick is hammer blow for Barcelona in Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in touching distance of final

There’s simply no stopping Karim Benzema at the moment and his second hat-trick helped to send Real Madrid through to the Copa del Rey final at the expense of Barcelona.
Though he appeared to have started the rout in first-half injury-time, that goal was eventually credited to Vinicius Junior.
There was little doubt however that this game belonged to the Frenchman, who took all three goals with consummate ease.
Real Madrid will now face Osasuna in the final.
And there's the hat trick!! ??????
Karim Benzema bags his third of the night and Real Madrid's fourth as they run riot over Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou! ? pic.twitter.com/dWykmsMRHR
BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS ?
REAL MADRID HAVE TORN APART BARCELONA ? pic.twitter.com/j4W4JKTpf0
