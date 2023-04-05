Video: Karim Benzema’s hat-trick is hammer blow for Barcelona in Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in touching distance of final

There’s simply no stopping Karim Benzema at the moment and his second hat-trick helped to send Real Madrid through to the Copa del Rey final at the expense of Barcelona.

Though he appeared to have started the rout in first-half injury-time, that goal was eventually credited to Vinicius Junior.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Horrible scenes in Feyenoord vs Ajax match as player has head split open by fan Journalist thinks Manchester City defender will leave club this summer Video: Karim Benzema completes second hat-trick in days with two quick-fire second-half goals at Barcelona

There was little doubt however that this game belonged to the Frenchman, who took all three goals with consummate ease.

Real Madrid will now face Osasuna in the final.

And there's the hat trick!! ?????? Karim Benzema bags his third of the night and Real Madrid's fourth as they run riot over Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou! ? pic.twitter.com/dWykmsMRHR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2023

BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS ? REAL MADRID HAVE TORN APART BARCELONA ? pic.twitter.com/j4W4JKTpf0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and ESPNFC