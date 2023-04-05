Video: Lightning-fast counter attack sees Karim Benzema give Real Madrid important lead at Barcelona

The second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid had been dominated by the Catalan side, but as is so often the case, against the run of play Los Blancos find a way to score.

Thibaut Courtois had just pulled off an incredible save to deny Barca the lead, and from there a lightning-fast break to the opposite end of the pitch ended with Vinicius Junior’s shot being smashed over the line by Karim Benzema.

In the context of the tie it was important as it brought both sides level on aggregate.

Pictures from BT Sport and SSC2

