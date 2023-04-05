Video: Newcastle supporters spark amazing post-match scenes after West Ham rout

It was a night to forget for West Ham and their supporters at London Stadium but one to remember for Newcastle’s band of away fans, and they really took the opportunity to party after the final whistle.
Both sides needed the three points for differing reasons, the Hammers to help in their fight for Premier League survival, and the Magpies to cement their place in the top three with a view to finishing in the Champions League spots.
If this is the kind of support Eddie Howe’s side get for a 5-1 away victory against a relegation-threatened side, imagine the following in Europe…
?…this is the best trip I’ve ever been on…? #NUFC #NUFCFans ???? pic.twitter.com/nfdJhDT5Y6
— Colin Mitchell (@colinmitchell) April 5, 2023