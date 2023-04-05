Video: Reason why Newcastle’s Callum Wilson broke out the Macarena in front of West Ham fans

There’s not too much better for a striker than seeing the ball hit the back of the net, and Callum Wilson certainly milked his celebration when scoring against West Ham on Wednesday night.
A 5-1 win for Newcastle sees the Magpies on course for Champions League football next season, whilst the Hammers are going to be in a relegation dog fight for the remainder of the campaign.
Despite the differing fortunes of the teams, Wilson and West Ham striker, Michail Antonio, do a football podcast together, and the former told Sky Sports after the match it was the latter who had suggested that whoever scored had to break out the Macarena.
?? "It was nice to do it in front of the West Ham fans" ?
Callum Wilson reacts to scoring two goals against West Ham and explains his macarena celebration ? pic.twitter.com/86sxQmK06X
