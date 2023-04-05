Video: Reason why Newcastle’s Callum Wilson broke out the Macarena in front of West Ham fans

There’s not too much better for a striker than seeing the ball hit the back of the net, and Callum Wilson certainly milked his celebration when scoring against West Ham on Wednesday night.

A 5-1 win for Newcastle sees the Magpies on course for Champions League football next season, whilst the Hammers are going to be in a relegation dog fight for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite the differing fortunes of the teams, Wilson and West Ham striker, Michail Antonio, do a football podcast together, and the former told Sky Sports after the match it was the latter who had suggested that whoever scored had to break out the Macarena.