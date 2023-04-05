What Brendan Rodgers did because he was ‘desperate’ to get out of Leicester City

With Leicester City languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, it was only a matter of time before Brendan Rodgers was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium, though it’s come to light that he was desperate to leave the club in any event.

A last-minute loss against Crystal Palace condemned the former Liverpool and Celtic manager, with the reverse being their sixth loss in seven, a draw being their other result in that period per WhoScored.

That’s not good enough for a Premier League outfit and evidently not good enough for Rodgers.

According to Football Insider, it seems that the northern Irishman believed he’d take his group of players as far as he could.

When a manager gets to that point, everyone knows that it’s time to get out.

If he’s not getting out of his playing staff what he expects to see on a weekly basis and results also reflect that – Leicester have only won two Premier League games since early November per WhoScored – there’s little option other than to look elsewhere.

Football Insider also note sources suggesting that Rodgers was so ‘desperate’ to leave the Foxes that he took a massive hit financially and his lower pay-off meant he could end his association with the club quicker.

Whilst he may now be looking around for an available position elsewhere, with the role at Tottenham perhaps being one that appeals, Leicester need to regroup and move forward quickly or run the very real risk of falling through the trap door into the Championship.