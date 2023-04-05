What Brendan Rodgers did because he was ‘desperate’ to get out of Leicester City

Leicester City FC
Posted by

With Leicester City languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, it was only a matter of time before Brendan Rodgers was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium, though it’s come to light that he was desperate to leave the club in any event.

A last-minute loss against Crystal Palace condemned the former Liverpool and Celtic manager, with the reverse being their sixth loss in seven, a draw being their other result in that period per WhoScored.

That’s not good enough for a Premier League outfit and evidently not good enough for Rodgers.

According to Football Insider, it seems that the northern Irishman believed he’d take his group of players as far as he could.

When a manager gets to that point, everyone knows that it’s time to get out.

If he’s not getting out of his playing staff what he expects to see on a weekly basis and results also reflect that – Leicester have only won two Premier League games since early November per WhoScored – there’s little option other than to look elsewhere.

More Stories / Latest News
Potential new Man United owners unconcerned by reported Government interest in takeover proposals
RB Salzburg reveal sale price for midfielder who is wanted by Liverpool
(Video) Marcus Rashford gives Manchester United lead vs Brentford

Football Insider also note sources suggesting that Rodgers was so ‘desperate’ to leave the Foxes that he took a massive hit financially and his lower pay-off meant he could end his association with the club quicker.

Whilst he may now be looking around for an available position elsewhere, with the role at Tottenham perhaps being one that appeals, Leicester need to regroup and move forward quickly or run the very real risk of falling through the trap door into the Championship.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Made up rubbish. Rodgers was sacked because he wasn’t good enough. You can be sure that he took away a tidy sum with him. Any club appointing him should be aware that he is a good, but deeply flawed, coach whose teams adopt his characteristics- too passive, inflexible and lacking aggression.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.