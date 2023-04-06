24-year-old agrees personal terms with Leeds United ahead of €34.5m summer move

With only nine games to go of their 2022/23 Premier League season, Leeds United still have it all to do to stay up, however, one player has already agreed terms with the Elland Road outfit ahead of a summer move.

At present, Javi Gracia has his side sitting in 13th place in the table, but they are still only two points above the relegation places.

There are sure to be many ups and downs, and twists and turns for all of those clubs in the bottom half before the end of the season, and with Leeds having to face Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle in four of their last nine games, the scale of their task is obvious.

At least they have some good news to look forward to should they manage to safely negotiate a way to steer clear of the dogfight.

According to sports journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter, Weston McKennie has already agreed personal terms on a permanent switch to the club, however, the one proviso is the club have to stay up in order for the proposed €34.5m deal to be executed.

#Leeds are oriented to sign Weston #McKennie on a permanent deal from #Juventus at the end of the season, if #LUFC stay in Premier League. They have an option to buy for €34,5M. The midfielder has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 (€4,2M/year). #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 6, 2023

Given the ongoing issues at McKennie’s parent club, Juventus, from where he is loaned, it makes no sense for the player to return there.

More Stories / Latest News Eddie Howe admits Newcastle not following Man United’s results Liverpool considering move for Leicester midfielder with Foxes’ Premier League status uncertain Former West Ham star launches scathing attack on club’s defence during Newcastle rout

Al Jazeera reported earlier in the season that ‘Juventus had been deducted 15 points for ‘financial irregularities’ and ‘false accounting’ in relation to historic transfer dealings.

It isn’t yet clear whether there will be further punished for Serie A’s ‘Old Lady,’ but regardless of that, McKennie has carved out a new career for himself in England, and if he wants to earn that permanent contract, it’s incumbent on him as much as any other player to pull out all the stops for Leeds now.