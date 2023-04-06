Tottenham have not cooled interest in signing Antonio Conte favourite

Tottenham have reportedly still got an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italy international has been on Spurs’ radar for some time and it seems they remain keen to sign him even with the recent departure of Antonio Conte as manager, according to Todo Fichajes.

Tottenham could surely benefit greatly from a top young defensive leader to come in for the long term, and Bastoni looks like he’d fit the bill.

Bastoni’s strength as a defender lies in his exceptional positional sense and ability to read the game. He’s also a proficient passer of the ball, which would fit in well with Tottenham’s possession-based philosophy.

With his youth and potential, Bastoni would be an excellent long-term investment for the London club, so THFC fans will surely hope to see them pay what it takes to get this signing through the door.

Still, Inter will undoubtedly be keen to hold onto Bastoni, though their hand could be forced due to some recent financial issues.