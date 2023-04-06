Arsenal could sign long-term target Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord with the Turkey midfielder impressing in the Eredivisie this season.

Kokcu is captain of Feyernoord who are top of the Eredivisie by eight points and The Sun are reporting that Arsenal are interested in the player ahead of the summer.

Feyernoord have been a revelation this season under manager Arne Slot, with the club also into the quarter-finals of the Europa League and Kokcu has been a key part of the squad.

The 22-year old has played in all but two of Feyernoord’s league matches this term and all of the club’s Europa League games and The Sun say that he is valued at around the £30million mark.

While Arsenal are the front runners to sign the player, Brighton are also interested in him with the future of Alexis Mac Allister uncertain ahead of the summer window.

With Arsenal looking nailed on for Champions League football, that could certainly give them more of a chance to sign Kokcu who could be a great addition for them.