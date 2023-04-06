Athletic Bilbao youngster told to stay at club amid Liverpool and Aston Villa interest

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been told by a club teammate that he should stay in Spain amid interest from the Premier League.

Aston Villa were said to have had a bid of £45million rejected for Williams in January according to the Daily Mail, with Liverpool also reportedly interested in the 20-year old.

Williams is enjoying a good season with Bilbao, who sit 7th in La Liga, eight points off the European places with 11 games left to play.

Now, speaking to Estadio Deportivo, Williams’ club team mate Gorka Guruzeta says that he hopes the youngster stays at the club beyond this season.

“Nico is not the same as a kid from Bilbao Athletic (the academy). Nico has many more chances to play in any club. We already know the quality he has.

“He is aware of what he has here and what he could find elsewhere; pressure, titles, a bigger salary. Each player has ambitions they want to achieve in life.

“For me, I hope he stays because we can help him a lot with everything.”

Williams, who is the brother of fellow Bilbao forward Inaki, has scored seven goals in 33 matches this season and his strong performances this season mean that the interest from elsewhere isn’t likely to end any time soon, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll remain in the Basque Country or take the plunge and test himself elsewhere.