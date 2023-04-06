Bayern Munich stand in the way of Man United’s successful pursuit of €90m-rated hot-shot

Whether or not Manchester United are taken over this summer, if Erik ten Hag wants to earn the Red Devils their first Premier League title since the Sir Alex Ferguson era he is going to need money to spend.

If that comes from the Glazer family, Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe it’s largely irrelevant.

Strengthening his squad has to be an absolute priority for the Dutchman, however, and an overhaul of all areas isn’t something that should be overlooked.

United don’t necessarily need replacements, but squad depth is more important than ever as the successful teams end up playing more and more games each season.

Such a situation for players, who also have to factor in international commitments, is arguably not sustainable so having top class players and decent back-ups would be manna from heaven for ten Hag.

According to Calciomercatoweb the Red Devils are interested in taking Federico Chiesa from Italian giants, Juventus.

Having been deducted 15 points this season for issues relating to the club’s transfer dealings, per ESPN, a Champions League placing by the end of this season is almost certainly out of the question.

That could force a mass exodus from Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ with the club not likely to turn down a switch for the player if any buying club stumps up €90m according to Calciomercatoweb.

Injuries have limited his time on the pitch, with WhoScored noting that he’s only scored three goals in 2022/23, though that shouldn’t be seen as a true reflection of the striker’s talent.

The outlet also note the close attentions of Bayern Munich and interest from Chelsea, but if it comes to a shoot -out in terms of where Chiesa plays next, it appears that the Bavarians will be United’s biggest rivals for the player’s transfer.