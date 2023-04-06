Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as temporary manager until the end of the season.

The Blues, after sacking Graham Potter last week, are on the lookout for a new permanent manager and several names have already been linked, including former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Although Nagelsmann is viewed as the front-runner to permanently succeed Potter (Fabrizio Romano), according to a recent report from Relevo, the Blues have also contacted Jose Mourinho and former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Luis Enrique is also believed to be a candidate for the vacant position but these latest reports will come as a bit of a surprise, especially the links to Santo, who endured a torrid time during his brief spell with rivals Spurs.

In charge of the Lilywhites for just four months between June 2021 and November 2021, the ex-Wolves manager managed just eight wins from 17 games before Daniel Levy opted to part ways with the Portuguese tactician.

Although the 49-year-old, now in charge of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, has improved his win percentage, many will argue that his credentials do not match what is required to be a success at Stamford Bridge, and with owner Todd Boehly desperate for an immediate impact, appointing Santo would largely be viewed as a huge, and potentially unnecessary, risk.

Who do you think should get the Chelsea job next season? – Let us know in the comments below.