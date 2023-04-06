Chelsea add surprise former EPL boss to manager shortlist

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as temporary manager until the end of the season.

The Blues, after sacking Graham Potter last week, are on the lookout for a new permanent manager and several names have already been linked, including former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Although Nagelsmann is viewed as the front-runner to permanently succeed Potter (Fabrizio Romano), according to a recent report from Relevo, the Blues have also contacted Jose Mourinho and former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Luis Enrique is also believed to be a candidate for the vacant position but these latest reports will come as a bit of a surprise, especially the links to Santo, who endured a torrid time during his brief spell with rivals Spurs.

In charge of the Lilywhites for just four months between June 2021 and November 2021, the ex-Wolves manager managed just eight wins from 17 games before Daniel Levy opted to part ways with the Portuguese tactician.

Although the 49-year-old, now in charge of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, has improved his win percentage, many will argue that his credentials do not match what is required to be a success at Stamford Bridge, and with owner Todd Boehly desperate for an immediate impact, appointing Santo would largely be viewed as a huge, and potentially unnecessary, risk.

Who do you think should get the Chelsea job next season? – Let us know in the comments below.

