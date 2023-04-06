Chelsea have officially announced the return of Frank Lampard to the Stamford Bridge dugout on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The appointment of Lampard comes with nine league games left of the season along with two huge Champions League quarter-final legs against Real Madrid, as Todd Boehly continues his search for a permanent manager to take over from next season.

In a statement released by the club, they say: “Chelsea FC has announced that Frank Lampard has been named Caretaker Manager until the end of the season.

Boehly and Egbahi gave their thoughts on the appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.”

Lampard arrives back at Chelsea to just five of the same players that he had in the last lineup he chose as Chelsea coach in January 2021 against Luton Town with Kepa, Reece James, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic the only players still at the club that featured in his last XI just over two years ago.

It’s a quick turnaround for Lampard, with the 44-year set to take training this afternoon before he takes charge of Chelsea for the first time in his second stint on Saturday when they face struggling Wolves at Molineux.