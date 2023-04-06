Chelsea also admire surprise name as potential managerial candidate

Chelsea reportedly admire Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, though it’s not expected that he would be a leading candidate for the job just yet.

The 41-year-old is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of coaching, though he’s doing some impressive work with Leverkusen and could be one to keep an eye on.

According to the Guardian, there is already some admiration for Alonso from Chelsea, though it’s currently seen as unlikely that the former Liverpool and Spain midfielder would be the one to get the job just yet.

Alonso had an interesting playing career that saw him get the chance to learn from some of the modern managerial greats such as Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, so it’s certainly easy to imagine that he could have a lot to offer to the world of coaching.

Chelsea surely need someone more experienced right now after a difficult time under Graham Potter, but it will certainly be interesting to track Alonso’s progress in the next few years.

The Guardian suggest that some sources feel the Chelsea job is Julian Nagelsmann’s to lose, though Luis Enrique also seems to be a strong candidate.