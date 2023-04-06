Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals managers’ “good conversations” with Chelsea and when they would start

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Chelsea’s hunt for a new manager, revealing that both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have had “good conversations” with the Blues board so far.

It seems there is not necessarily a clear favourite for the job yet, with Romano suggesting there’s not been much between Enrique and Nagelsmann so far, and that that is why Chelsea will not rush into making a decision over who to hire.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano also provided an update on Frank Lampard’s arrival as caretaker manager, with an agreement in principle now in place.

According to Romano, this now most likely means that Chelsea’s next full time manager will take over in the summer, with Lampard taking control of the team from now until the end of the season.

“There’s an agreement in principle between Lampard and Chelsea on short term deal. It won’t change Chelsea intention to find new coach for long term project; Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique remain in the race for sure, of course most likely waiting for the summer now,” the transfer news expert explained.

“I’m not sure there was any specific difference between Enrique and Nagelsmann. Both had good conversations with Chelsea, they have different vision and ideas; that’s why Chelsea will take their time before deciding. Enrique would love to work in the Premier League, that’s for sure.”

Romano added that he’s not aware of Paris Saint-Germain also approaching Nagelsmann, though he added that Christophe Galtier leaving his position is a real possibility.

He said: “I’m only aware of Chelsea-Nagelsmann talks at this stage. In any case, PSG will probably be in the managers domino as Christophe Galtier could leave the club, it’s a serious possibility.”

Chelsea need to get this next appointment right after Graham Potter’s struggles at Stamford Bridge, so fans will surely be reassured that the club are taking their time over this and interviewing a wide range of candidates with different philosophies and experience.