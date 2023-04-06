Agreement reached, unveiling imminent: New Chelsea manager set to be in place for next game vs Wolves

An agreement is reportedly in place for Chelsea to appoint former player and manager Frank Lampard as interim boss until the end of the season.

The 44-year-old has held favourable talks with the Blues and is now expected to be unveiled imminently and in place for the club’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves, according to the Times.

Lampard recently lost his job as Everton manager, and also had a slightly underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge a couple of years ago before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Now, however, Lampard looks set to be chosen to steady the ship for Chelsea in what has been a hugely challenging season under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Lampard may not be an ideal long-term option for CFC, but he should have enough in him to get the club through to the end of the season before a permanent successor to Graham Potter is appointed.

As per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have emerged as leading candidates for the job.