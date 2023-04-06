Crystal Palace want to open talks with 47-year-old to take over in the summer

Crystal Palace are keen to hold talks with Graham Potter ahead of next season but there is a lot of competition for the former Chelsea boss.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea last week and immediately after losing his job at Stamford Bridge, the 47-year-old was offered the Leicester job but the English coach rejected the opportunity, reports talkSPORT.

There are plenty of jobs available or potentially available at present in the Premier League and according to the Telegraph, Potter is also a subject of interest for West Ham who are considering the future of David Moyes.

Crystal Palace are now said to be interested in the former Brighton coach to replace temporary manager Roy Hodgson at the end of the season and Potter would be a good fit for the Eagles.

There are other options on the table such as Brendan Rodgers but Potter has shown at Brighton the amazing work he can do on a limited budget.