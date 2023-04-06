Enzo Fernandez speaks about challenges of playing in the Premier League

Enzo Fernandez is the Premier League’s most expensive signing.

The Argentine midfielder left Benfica and joined Chelsea during the January transfer window for an eye-watering £107m (TalkSPORT).

Arriving in England’s top-flight off the back of a remarkable World Cup win with Argentina, Fernandez, 22, is expected to become one of the country’s most effective central midfielders.

Carrying such a high price tag is always a challenge though, and according to the player himself, he is still adapting to the fast and physical pace of the Premier League.

“It’s a very tough league,” the 22-year-old told Chelsea FC.

“I am coming from the Portuguese League where sometimes you play more with the ball. Here the game is faster and more physical so I am adapting step by step.”

Even though fans have quickly taken to the South American, they will probably be expecting a lot more from him between now and the end of the season.

Given their domestic form, the Blues’ season has almost been a complete write-off. However, still in the Champions League and set to play defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next week, the Londoners still have something to aim for, and if they’re to be successful, Fernandez will undoubtedly need to be at his very best.