Fabrizio Romano provides update on future of Man United target

The agent of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Jeffrey Lemmert, has been meeting with some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The right-back is wanted by Manchester United but according to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have held talks with the player’s representatives also.

However, the transfer journalist states that the Premier League club are best positioned for the Leverkusen star as Bayern’s priority is to decide on whether to sign Joao Cancelo from Man City in May, while Barcelona’s situation regarding their financial problems is still unclear ahead of the summer window.

This puts Man United in the strongest position as Erik ten Hag looks to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Not just Manchester United. Understand FC Bayern and Barcelona have also had direct meetings with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert ??? #transfers Bayern priority is to decide on Cancelo in May; Barça situation unclear due to FFP. Frimpong, on #MUFC list since October. pic.twitter.com/fuldE2bN3N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

Frimpong has a contract at Bayer Leverkusen until 2025 but the defender is open to leaving the German club in the summer, reports Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The defender is having an amazing season with Leverkusen scoring eight goals and assisting a further nine across all competitions this season.

The right-back would likely take the starting spot in Ten Hag’s team but the 22-year-old could also be a backup for Diogo Dalot. The interest in the Leverkusen star doesn’t bode well for Aaron Wan-Bissake whose future is in doubt heading into the summer, despite having an improved season at Old Trafford.