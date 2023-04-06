Former Chelsea captain John Terry’s underwhelming reaction to news of Frank Lampard reappointment

It’s been quite the few days for Chelsea Football Club, with former captain John Terry the latest to comment on the club’s re-appointment of his team-mate, Frank Lampard.

Arguably, the pair are two of the most important players to have represented the club in recent years, which saw the Blues hit a purple patch during Jose Mourinho’s initial reign in particular.

Lampard’s delight at being asked to come back, even if it ends up being for a handful of games, was evident at his opening press conference.

"This is my club" ? Frank Lampard says it was a 'no-brainer' accepting the offer to be Chelsea's caretaker boss and insists he's ready to give his all ?pic.twitter.com/BODOi07GEZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2023

The size of the task ahead of him is simple. Either win the Champions League or get Chelsea into Europe through the back door.

Easier said than done when your team is on a run of just two Premier League wins in the last 10, per WhoScored, and you’re facing current European champions, Real Madrid, in your next Champions League matches.

The carrot is there for Lampard to make a real imprint at the club again, however, and if he’s able to bring unexpected success back to Stamford Bridge this season, a more permanent hire has to be a consideration for Todd Boehly and his board. Especially when you consider Lampard’s Chelsea pedigree.

In any event, once the news of his appointment was made official, Terry took to Twitter to send a message to his mate.

To say it was underwhelming is something of an understatement.

Good Luck mate ??? https://t.co/8VsCCFvEmD — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) April 6, 2023

‘Good luck mate’ was all Terry could muster, and might hint at a little jealousy from him at not being asked to hold the fort himself. How else do you explain such brevity?