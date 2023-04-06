Former Chelsea academy product Izzy Brown has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 26.

Brown announced his decision via social media this afternoon, bringing to an end a nine-year career which saw him score 10 goals in 133 club appearances, having played for the likes of Vitesse, Rotherham, Luton and Huddersfield after coming through at Chelsea in 2013.

The midfielder had suffered some frustrating injury problems in the past few years including rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and also his Achilles tendon, confirming in his message that the latter is what forced him to cut his career short after undergoing surgery on it twice.

Brown achieved plenty of success in his career, winning the FA Youth Cup twice and a UEFA Youth League with Chelsea, the 2014 U17 Euros with England while he was also part of the Huddersfield Town team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17, where the Terriers beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties at Wembley.

Despite this sad news, we hope that Brown can continue to enjoy further success in his life off the pitch as he begins the next chapter in his life.