Former Liverpool front man Sadio Mane set for summer reunion with Reds

The incredible attacking triumvirate at Liverpool that included Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is no more, though Reds supporters will surely be delighted to know that there’s every possibility of a summer reunion for the latter.

Mane’s move to Bayern Munich ensured the end of a front three that scared the hell out of opposition defences both domestically and in Europe.

With Firmino leaving the club this summer, only the Egyptian King will be left at Anfield, albeit he is now ably assisted by Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and, once he’s back to full fitness, Luis Diaz.

It’s fair to say that Mane’s current fortunes – Bayern top the Bundesliga and still have a chance to win another Champions League – are the polar opposite of a Liverpool side that are out of all competitions and might not even get into European football for the 2023/24 season.

On the face of it, he seems to have made exactly the right decision to move on as Jurgen Klopp isn’t close to getting the same levels of output from his players as he did a season or two ago.

At least Mane will get the chance to thank Liverpool’s fans one more time, and meet up with his old team-mates if plans for a summer reunion are confirmed.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, plans are afoot for a summer tournament which will include Roma, Tottenham and Bayern.

The Straits Times also suggest the Reds will go on a pre-season tour to Singapore before they attempt to bounce back in 2023/24.