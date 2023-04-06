Good news for Liverpool fans ahead of Arsenal clash regarding key star

Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of their clash with Arsenal this weekend as Luis Diaz is in contention to play against the Gunners.

That is according to Chris Bascombe, who reports that the Colombian has been in full training all week and looks set to play his first match since September when he was injured in a clash with Arsenal.

Ironically, that is the fixture Diaz will now return for after a turbulent time on the sidelines. The winger was originally set to return to action for the Reds after the World Cup but had a setback during their training camp in December in the Middle East.

Before his injury, Diaz was one of Liverpool’s best players and had scored four goals along with three assists across the 12 matches he has played this season.

The Colombian is one the Anfield’s favourite stars and his return will be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp, whi will be lookign to salvage what is left of this poor season for the Merseyside club.

