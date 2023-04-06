Influential South American manager ‘offered’ the Chelsea job after negotiations

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Though it appears Chelsea are taking their time to appoint a new full-time manager for their first-team, one South American sports outlet have already suggested that the position has been offered to a well-respected coach from the region.

The Telegraph (subscription required) noted that the west Londoners have already approached both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, whilst Frank Lampard was unveiled as the interim manager on Thursday.

None of the trio seem to have formally been offered the position as yet, but as broadcaster TYC Sports tweeted, River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo appears to have been offered the job after entering into negotiations with the Premier League club.

Not so well known on this side of the pond, Gallardo is a serial trophy collector for River Plate, as detailed by transfermarkt.

He’s also believed to be admired by fellow countryman, Lionel Messi, and the two shared a warm embrace during a recent friendly game.

With no prior experience in the English top-flight, it would almost certainly be a risk for Chelsea to take hiring Gallardo, though the same might be said for Messrs. Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique Martinez (to give the latter his full and correct name).

More Stories / Latest News
“Unbelievable” – West Ham star lavishes 50-year-old manager with compliments as Moyes teeters on the brink
“It’s strange” – Cristian Stellini comes out to defend Tottenham star after criticism
Exclusive: Why PSG are unlikely to rival Chelsea for top manager target

The fact that both have considerable European experience at elite clubs, and in Luis Enrique’s case, in charge of the Spanish national team, surely ensures the pair should be given far more consideration at this stage.

It remains to be seen if any offer made to Gallardo comes to fruition, as whilst not a wild card choice as such, it would still be a surprise.

More Stories Frank Lampard Julian Nagelsmann Lionel Messi Luis Enrique MArcelo Gallardo Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.