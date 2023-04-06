Though it appears Chelsea are taking their time to appoint a new full-time manager for their first-team, one South American sports outlet have already suggested that the position has been offered to a well-respected coach from the region.

The Telegraph (subscription required) noted that the west Londoners have already approached both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, whilst Frank Lampard was unveiled as the interim manager on Thursday.

"This is my club" ? Frank Lampard says it was a 'no-brainer' accepting the offer to be Chelsea's caretaker boss and insists he's ready to give his all ?pic.twitter.com/BODOi07GEZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2023

None of the trio seem to have formally been offered the position as yet, but as broadcaster TYC Sports tweeted, River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo appears to have been offered the job after entering into negotiations with the Premier League club.

BOMBAZO MUNDIAL: CHELSEA LE OFRECIÓ A GALLARDO EL CARGO DE ENTRENADOR ???????? El conjunto londinense entabló negociaciones con el extécnico de River, con el objetivo de que pueda desembarcar oficialmente a partir de la próxima temporada. ¿Llegará el Muñe a la #PremierLeague? ? pic.twitter.com/aLdguebOa4 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) April 6, 2023

Not so well known on this side of the pond, Gallardo is a serial trophy collector for River Plate, as detailed by transfermarkt.

He’s also believed to be admired by fellow countryman, Lionel Messi, and the two shared a warm embrace during a recent friendly game.

Marcelo Gallardo thanking Leo Messi for winning Argentina the world cup is so wholesome ???pic.twitter.com/q9vTWhDo8Q — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) January 19, 2023

With no prior experience in the English top-flight, it would almost certainly be a risk for Chelsea to take hiring Gallardo, though the same might be said for Messrs. Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique Martinez (to give the latter his full and correct name).

The fact that both have considerable European experience at elite clubs, and in Luis Enrique’s case, in charge of the Spanish national team, surely ensures the pair should be given far more consideration at this stage.

It remains to be seen if any offer made to Gallardo comes to fruition, as whilst not a wild card choice as such, it would still be a surprise.