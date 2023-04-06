“It’s strange” – Cristian Stellini comes out to defend Tottenham star after criticism

Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini has come out in defence of Harry Kane after the striker was criticised for his role in getting Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off against Everton.

The England captain was struck in the face by the Toffees midfielder during Monday night’s 1-1 draw and although it was a certain red card, some pundits questioned Kane after the incident.

This did not please Stellini and the Spurs boss made his feelings known during his press conference today. The Italian coach said via Sky Sports: “I think it is strange that some ex-players said things that are wrong about Harry because they understand.

“Everton’s manager said it was a clear red card so there is no discussion. I don’t understand why some ex-players are speaking about this.

“They respect Harry, I don’t think they respect Tottenham enough.”

The criticism of Kane was certainly strange and it is understandable that Stellini was annoyed about some of the comments.

The England captain has often been the subject of criticism for some of his antics but this time it seems unjust, as it is just a matter of what some ex-players expect from certain stars in the Premier League.