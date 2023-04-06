Leeds United still have Wilfried Gnonto in their long-term plans despite a lack of playing time, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

The 19-year-old forward has made quite an impression in his first season at Elland Road and surely has a big future in the game, but he’s surprisingly fallen out of favour since Javi Gracia took over as manager.

Gnonto joined last summer and had a key role under previous manager Jesse Marsch, but it remains to be seen if he can work his way back into the side on a more regular basis under Gracia.

Romano admits that the manager situation could be important to determining Gnonto’s future with Leeds, but he seems convinced the club’s board have faith in the Italy international.

“I’m sure Leeds trust Wilfried Gnonto for present and future, despite some recent speculation over his future. Of course the coach situation will be crucial to understand what’s next for Gnonto, but the club and the board 100% trust him,” Romano explained.

Leeds fans will surely be aware that they have a big talent on their hands here and will no doubt be hoping something can be worked out so he doesn’t end up leaving so soon after joining.