Leicester City monitoring the situation of €100m Man United and Chelsea target

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester United and Chelsea target Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer as the race for the Valencia goalkeeper heats up.

According to a report this week from the Spanish publication COPE, the goalkeeper has a €100m (£87.5m) release clause in his Valencia contract and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are prepared to pay up for his services.

However, with Valencia under threat of relegation from La Liga this season, interested parties could get the Georgia star for a lot cheaper this summer.

With that in mind, Todofichajes reports that Leicester have entered the race for the Mamardashvili but will find it hard to compete with the two aforementioned clubs.

Leicester failed to replace Kasper Schmeichel last summer and were left with Danny Ward between the sticks for the season. The Foxes are also under threat of relegation, therefore, if that happens any hope of signing the shot-stopper disappears.

Man United and Chelsea will likely outbid Leicester anyway but the Premier League club make the race for Mamardashvili even more exciting.