Liverpool have officially been charged by the FA following an incident involving their players against Manchester City last weekend.

The incident came in the first half of City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday when Rodri brought down a Liverpool player not long after being booked, which prompted the Reds players to surround referee Simon Hooper in protest.

The charge was announced this afternoon, with the FA stating that the Reds have until next Wednesday to respond to the claims made against them.

If Liverpool do not decide to challenge FA’s claims or fail to overturn their decision, they will likely receive a fine.