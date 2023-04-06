Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Swedish goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt.

According to a report from Fotbolltransfers, the 23-year-old has caught the attention of the Premier League giants with his performances for Norwegian club Odds BK.

The 23-year-old could end up moving to Anfield at the end of the season as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher. The young Irishman is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window in search of regular football and Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in someone who can be an understudy to Alisson Becker.

Wahlstedt has proven his quality in Norway and he will be hoping to test himself at a higher level now.

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal across the line.

Kelleher has been an outstanding player for Liverpool and he has been a key player for the Reds, especially in cup competitions. The 24-year-old goalkeeper helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup last season with his heroics in the final and in the earlier stages of the tournament.

Kelleher is good enough to start in the Premier League and he will be hoping to secure a move away from Liverpool in the summer. The 24-year-old needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if Wahlstedt can replace the young Irish goalkeeper adequately in the coming seasons. The Swedish goalkeeper will be a free agent in the summer, and he could be snapped up for a bargain.