Liverpool midfielder not concerned for future despite Reds’ obvious need for signings

Curtis Jones is not concerned for his Liverpool future.

Jones, 22, has spoken about his time with the club, and despite Jurgen Klopp’s obvious need to bring in at least one new midfielder in the summer, the English midfielder still expects to be a success at Anfield.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ senior first team in 2020, Jones has experienced an up and down time. By no means a nailed-on regular starter, the Liverpool-born midfielder has been forced to bide his time in search of opportunities to impress.

Starting in just two Premier League matches so far this season, Jones knows he must do more in order to convince Klopp he is worthy of a place in the German’s starting 11, and with the Reds expected to bolster their midfield later this year, speculation surrounding the 22-year-old’s future has begun to mount.

However, according to the player himself, there are no worries or apprehensions over the possibility of leaving his boyhood club.

“It’s not like they [Liverpool] have said ‘Look, we’re going to buy him, you might have to leave.’ I still back myself to succeed here. Of course, I do,” Jones told The Athletic’s James Pearce.

During his three years in and around Liverpool’s senior first team, Jones, who has four years left on his deal, has scored eight goals and provided a further 10 assists in 87 games in all competitions.