Luis Enrique’s arrival at Chelsea could tempt one of the world’s best talents to Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard will take over as Chelsea boss until the end of the season but a permanent coach is yet to be confirmed, and the arrival of Luis Enrique could see the Blues get an added bonus.

The former Barcelona manager held talks with Chelsea over the vacant manager role this week, according to the Express, but the job is not guaranteed to be his as the West London club have also spoken to Julian Nagelsmann and will likely have meetings with other top coaches ahead of next season.

Enrique would be a positive acquisition for the Blues as he plays very attacking football and would relish the chance to work with the young players Chelsea have recruited recently.

The former Spain coach’s arrival could also see one of the world’s best talents arrive at Stamford Bridge and it is someone that would get fans of the Premier League club very excited.

The future of Barcelona star, Gavi, is uncertain at the moment due to their financial issues and the 18-year-old could be available for free in the summer should the Catalan club fail to address their issues.

According to the Daily Mail, Enrique is a huge fan of the Barcelona star and would be more than happy to take him to England where his rambunctious style would make him an instant hit.

This would be an incredible signing for Chelsea and fans of the club will be hoping it is a scenario that plays out.