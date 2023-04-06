Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly looking to sign the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Spanish league this season and the two Premier League clubs have recently met up with the player’s representatives regarding a summer move.

According to a report from the Spanish publication COPE, the goalkeeper has a €100 million (£87.5m) release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are prepared to pay up for his services.

Valencia are going through a difficult season right now and they are 17th in the league table. If they end up getting relegated, they are likely to lose a number of key players and Mamardashvili could also look to move on.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer and the Blues will have to bring in a capable replacement. The 22-year-old Valencia goalkeeper could prove to be an exciting addition.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Dean Henderson is expected to leave the club in search of regular playing time and Erik ten Hag cannot afford to go into the new season with David De Gea as his only goalkeeper. The 22-year-old La Liga goalkeeper would be a superb long-term investment for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Joining Manchester United or Chelsea would be a major step up in the 22-year-old’s career and the two Premier League clubs could offer him the platform to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.