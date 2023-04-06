Manchester United to hold decisive talks regarding 29-year-old’s transfer

Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer during the January transfer window in order to add some depth to their midfield.

The 29-year-old has done reasonably well since his move to Old Trafford and there have been rumours that Manchester United could look to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that the player is comfortable at the Premier League club and he could be open to joining them permanently.

However, the move is yet to be finalised and decisive talks between the two parties will follow in the coming weeks.

The report adds that a return to Bayern Munich is unlikely for the Austrian international midfielder who is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

Sabitzer was one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga before his move to Bayern Munich and he will be hoping to get back to his best with regular football in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer’s Bayern Munich future looks uncertain
Staying at Manchester United will be ideal for the 29-year-old and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

However, Bayern Munich have changed their manager and it will be interesting to see if Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing the Austrian back to the club at the end of the season. The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025.

Sabitzer left the German club after falling down the pecking order under former manager Julian Nagelsmann.

